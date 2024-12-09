Fifth arrest made in Ville Platte homicide

VILLE PLATTE, La. — A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred on September 14, which left a teenager dead and two men injured.

The incident took place near the intersection of Huey P. Long and Reed streets. A 19-year-old was killed, and two men in their 20s were injured in the shooting.

Caleb C. Thomas, 21, was apprehended in Monroe, according to Ville Platte Police Chief Perry Thomas. He is set to be extradited to the Ville Platte Police Department, where he will be booked on charges including one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Thomas's bond has been set at $3,750,000.

Following the shooting, police previously arrested Tavion Fontenot, 20, and a 15-year-old juvenile. About a month later, Malik Charles, 25, was booked on similar charges of one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. In November, Kubby Simon, 24, was also arrested on charges of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

More arrests may occur as the investigation continues, according to Chief Thomas.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316.