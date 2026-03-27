Evangeline Reimagine Academy cut the ribbon to a new campus

VILLE PLATTE, La. — Evangeline Reimagine Academy held a ribbon cutting for its new campus in Ville Platte Thursday.

"So, our plan for the students are to learn the necessary things for life. We want to create a pipeline from from our schools to our communities, whatever that looks like, and our mission here is to find your purpose and become unstoppable," said Alice Lejeune, principal at Evangeline Reimagine Academy.

The ceremony also gave the community a first look inside the school's third annual Student Market and Expo, where visitors could purchase student-made food, products and experiences.

The full expo is happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and admission is free.