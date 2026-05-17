Evangeline Parish voters refuse to renew library, roads taxes

Evangeline Parish voters refused to renew two taxes in the parish.

They rejected the renewal of a 5.21 mill that supports the library, with 49 percent voting yes and 51 percent voting no.

They likewise rejected renewal of a 2 percent sales tax that pays for roads and drainage in the parish, with 46 percent voting yes and 54 percent voting no.

And, voters in Evangeline and Acadia parishes teamed up to reject a plan to change the town's elected police chief position to an appointed one. That proposal failed with 79 percent voting no and 21 percent voting yes.