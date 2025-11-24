Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office launches holiday toy drive for children in need

VILLE PLATTE — The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is collecting new toys and monetary donations to brighten the holidays for needy children in the parish.

Donations can be dropped off any time at the sheriff’s office, 415 W. Cotton St. in Ville Platte. The office operates 24 hours a day and will accept toys and contributions through Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.

Toys may also be delivered to Pine Prairie Family Healthcare Clinic, 1015 Sanders St. in Pine Prairie.

Residents seeking assistance can pick up toy drive applications at the sheriff’s office. Selected applicants will be contacted directly, with distribution based on the availability of donations.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and make Christmas brighter for children who need it most,” the Sheriff’s Office said in its announcement.

For more information, call 337‑363‑2161.