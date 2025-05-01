Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is hiring patrol deputies

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is currently accepting applications for the Patrol Division.

Successful candiates must be POST certified.

Full-time positions are available. Benefits for Full-time include Pension and paid Health Insurance, paid Vacation and Sick Leave.

Qualifications include:



Must be 18 years or older

Clear Criminal History

Clean Driving Record

Must be able to pass a physical and drug test

Must have Customer Service skills

Computer skills and typing (a must)

Paid Insurance for Full-Time EmployeesPaid Vacation and Sick Leave

Retirement Pension Fund for Full-Time Employees

Applicants can fill out an application on our website at evangelineparishsheriff.org, or in person at the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office. The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office is located at 415 W Cotton St., Ville Platte, LA 70586.