Evangeline Parish schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Posted at 9:37 AM, Jan 15, 2024
The Evangeline Parish School Board has announced they will close schools both Tuesday, January 16, and Wednesday, January 17. 
The school board released the following notice:
In communication with our local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) and based upon the most recent National Weather Service (NWS) advisory, indicating extremely cold temperatures with a possibility of unsafe driving conditions tomorrow (1-16-2024) and Wednesday (1-17-2024), the Evangeline Parish School District, all campuses and district offices, will be closed 1-16-2024 and 1-17-2024. The safety of our students and employees remains our top priority.
 
