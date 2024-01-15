Evangeline Parish schools closed Tuesday and Wednesday

The Evangeline Parish School Board has announced they will close schools both Tuesday, January 16, and Wednesday, January 17.

The school board released the following notice:

In communication with our local 911/Office of Emergency Preparedness (OEP) and based upon the most recent National Weather Service (NWS) advisory, indicating extremely cold temperatures with a possibility of unsafe driving conditions tomorrow (1-16-2024) and Wednesday (1-17-2024), the Evangeline Parish School District, all campuses and district offices, will be closed 1-16-2024 and 1-17-2024. The safety of our students and employees remains our top priority.

We anticipate that we will resume regular operations Thursday, January 18, 2024. Check local/regional media outlets, EPSB’s website and social media platform for updates.