Evangeline Parish man booked for rape of a child

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man and booked him on multiple child sex abuse charges.

Deputies allege that Jordan Cheyenne Vidrine, 26, had been sexually abusing the child since she was about eight years old.

He was booked with five counts first-degree rape, five counts oral sexual battery and five counts indecent behavior with a juvenile.

He's accused of sexually assaulting the child over a two-year period. She is a relative of his, deputies say.

Sheriff Charles Guillory says his deputies received assistance from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in arresting Vidrine, who is currently in the Evangeline Parish Jail with no bond set for his release.