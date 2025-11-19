Evangeline Parish launches Crime Stoppers program offering anonymous tips and cash rewards

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office has launched Crime Stoppers of Evangeline Parish, an anonymous tip program designed to help solve crimes in the community.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory announced the program is now operational after a lengthy setup process. The initiative allows residents to provide anonymous tips about criminal activity while potentially earning cash rewards.

"Community involvement to help all law enforcement is very crucial, and without the community's input, many cases would go unsolved," Guillory said.

The program operates through a five-person board that determines policy and cash awards for tips leading to arrests or convictions. Tipsters remain completely anonymous and receive a code to collect any cash rewards.

When Crime Stoppers of Evangeline Parish announces a crime needing community assistance, residents with information may be eligible for monetary compensation.

"Crime doesn't pay but Crime Stoppers does," Guillory said.

The sheriff's office views the program as an important tool to reduce crime throughout Evangeline Parish by encouraging community participation in law enforcement efforts.