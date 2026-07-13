Evangeline Parish businesses cited for improper sales

Two businesses were cited this past weekend for selling alcohol or tobacco to minors.

The Louisiana Alcohol Tobacco Control, along with Narcotic Agents with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, conducted a compliance operation this past weekend. This task force was initiated after several complaints were received by the sheriff's office.

E&M Corner Store "Tobacco Tavern" 1688 West Main Street, Ville Platte, LA 70586

Administrative Summons to business and server: RS 26:911A (1) Tobacco Products to Person Under 21 (2 counts) / RS 26:90A (1) Alcohol Sale to Person Under 21 (2 Counts).

Blue Junction 3388 Chataignier Road Ville Platte, LA, 70586

Administrative Summons to the business. RS26:911A (1) Tobacco Products to Person Under 21 / RS 26:90A (1) Alcohol Sale to Person Under 21 / RS55:50A (3) Employee Not RV Certified / RS 55:505B (3) No Employee Training Records/ RS26:145 Refusal to Allow Inspection.

"As always, Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office encourage anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 337-363-2161 or submit a tip through the agency's website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org [evangelineparishsheriff.org]. Any person(s) reporting information will remain anonymous," a release states.