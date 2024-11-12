EPSO Toy Drive has started

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office Toy Drive has begun.

The Sheriff's Office is collecting new toys and/or monetary donations for the needy children in our parish.

Please drop off the toys or donations at 415 W. Cotton St, Ville Platte, LA 70586.

The sheriff's office is open 24 hours a day, and they will collect the toys and donations until December 15th, 2024 at 4 PM.

The toys will be given to the children in Evangeline Parish. Toys are needed for girls, boys, and infants.

Applications can be picked up at 415 W. Cotton Street.

Please contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161 if you have any questions. You will receive a phone call if your application is chosen which is based on the availability of toy donations.

"Please help us give a wonderful Christmas to our children in need," a release states.