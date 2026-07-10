EPSO: Tips for preventing ATV thefts

With hunting season approaching, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is encouraging residents to take precautions to help prevent ATV Thefts.

ATV thefts occur every year, especially during hunting season, according to EPSO. As hunters transport ATVs to and from camps and hunting locations, these vehicles are often left in plain view, making them targets for thieves. Removing the keys alone is not enough to prevent theft. Many ATVs can be stolen quickly, even without keys.

EPSO Recommends:

1. Photograph your ATV from multiple angles

2. Record a 17-character VIN number

3. Keep records of the year, make, model, and color and any unique identifying items

4. Store your ATV in a secure location whenever possible, out of sight

5. Report suspicious activity promptly

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office also reminds the public that operating ATVs on roadways is illegal.

