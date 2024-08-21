EPSO accepting donations to help local animal shelter and rescue

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is conducting a Pet Food Drive aiding the Local Animal Shelter and Animal Rescue Group and would love appreciate your help.

Please bring the dog or cat food or animal supplies to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office located at 415 W Cotton St, Ville Platte. Donations will be accepted from now until September 15, 2024.

You can bring food, treats, bedding, leashes, collars - anything dogs or cats need. Anything will help, the sheriff says.

Donations will help the Heroes Everywhere Animal Rescue shelter. If you can't drop anything off but still want to help, there's a donation link on their website here.