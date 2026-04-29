DOJ closes investigation into illegal holds in Evangeline Parish

Federal civil rights officials have closed their investigation of the Ville Platte Police Department, having found that the agency has corrected the problems first found almost 10 years ago.

The Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice conducted an investigation into practices of VPPD and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office in 2016. In June 2018, the parties announced they had reached an agreement with each agency to end alleged violations of the U.S. Constitution. To read about that, click here.

Last year, the DOJ sent the Sheriff's Office a letter saying they had closed the investigation after reviewing the EPSO's efforts to correct the problems. This week, the VPPD got the same letter.

At issue were the findings of the 2016 investigation, including the use of something called "investigative holds," which the DOJ said were violations of the Fourth Amendment, and were being used to try to force those citizens to cooperate with investigations. You can read about it here and here.

Under the agreement, the police department agreed to develop policies and provide training to make sure the holds didn't continue. They also had to increase transparency by collecting and reporting data on related activites.

The Department’s investigation into EPSO and VPPD began in April 2015 and concluded with the December 2016 report. The Department determined through interviews with command staff, detectives, officers, and a cross-section of community members, as well as review of documents including jail logs, arrest records, and more, that the investigative hold practice was routine at EPSO and VPPD.

In this week's letter, which you can read for yourself by scrolling down, DOJ officials tell the police department that they have reviewed the department's efforts under the agreement, changes in policies and conducted an expert review.

Here's the release on the closure, which we received from Police Chief Al Perry Thomas:

The United States Department of Justice has closed its investigation into the Ville Platte Police Department, concluding a federal civil rights review that began in 2015 and followed formal findings of unconstitutional detention practices in 2016.

The investigation focused on the use of “investigative holds,” where individuals were arrested or detained without probable cause, which the DOJ said occurred over 700 times. In 2018, the City entered into a federal reform agreement requiring substantial changes to policies, training, supervision, and accountability within the department.

After years of federal oversight, the department has now satisfied those requirements. Chief of Police Al Perry Thomas, who took office in 2023, led the department through the final phase of compliance.

“When I took office, the expectation was clear. We had to get this right,” Chief Thomas said. “We stayed focused on doing the job the right way every day, and that is what brought us to this point.”

Chief Thomas emphasized that compliance required consistent execution, not just written policy.

“We made sure our officers understood what the law requires and applied it in practice,” he said. “That takes discipline, supervision, and accountability at every level.”

The Department of Justice’s closure confirms that the Ville Platte Police Department has met its obligations and demonstrated sustained compliance with constitutional policing standards.

Chief Thomas also addressed the broader importance of accountability within the department and local government.

“Accountability matters,” he said. “Recent events have underscored how important it is that public officials and law enforcement operate within the law at all times. Our responsibility is to earn and maintain the public’s trust through our actions.”

Chief Thomas noted that the department’s progress reflects a commitment to moving forward with clear standards.

“This department is focused on professionalism and integrity,” he said. “We are committed to maintaining those standards going forward.”

Chief Thomas also recognized the legal representation provided by attorneys Eric LaFleur and Wyatt Savant representing the Ville Platte Police Department in connection with the Department of Justice inquiry and compliance process.

With the investigation now closed, the Ville Platte Police Department will continue operating under the policies and standards developed during the reform effort, with an ongoing focus on constitutional policing, accountability, and public trust."

Here's the letter from the DOJ: