Deputy-involved shooting in Ville Platte leaves one person dead

VILLE PLATTE, La. — One person died after being shot by an Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputy in Ville Platte Wednesday.

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is investigating the incident that happened before 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the area of Ivy Lane and Homer Road.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital, where they later died. No deputies were injured during the incident.

LSP is actively working to process the scene and gather further information. Anyone with information and/or pictures/video to share with detectives, can anonymously report that information through the online reporting system or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.