Cutest Ugly Dog Contest to benefit dog rescue, Humane Society

It’s hard to argue that any dog isn’t cute. Still, Heroes Everywhere Animal Rescue (HEAR) calls for the parents of cute but not-so-cute dogs to participate in their first Cutest Ugly Dog Contest to raise money for their dog shelter in Ville Platte. A percentage of the proceeds will also benefit the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA)'s statewide spay/neuter programs.

HEAR asks participants to send a photo of their pup and a $15 entry fee. One dollar from each fee will go to HSLA. Along with the photo, submit a short story about your dog, including your name and contact information. Include “Cutest Ugly Pup Competition” in the note with your fee. Only photos sent to the email address that accompanies the registration fee will be eligible. Proceeds will support HEAR's private shelter,1771 Cousins Road, Ville Platte, which houses more than 75 dogs and puppies.

Registration fees may be sent through www.heroeseverywhereanimalrescue.com, https://cash.app/$heroeseverywherear; or https://www.paypal.me/heroeseverywhere. Photo entries can be submitted by email to heroes.everywhere.ar@gmail.com.

""I have never, in my opinion, owned an ugly dog. I thought they were gorgeous! But, I also hope one of my comes in first place!" said Matthew Baker, Co-Founder and director of HEAR.

"We love this idea. It highlights this shelter's critical needs and attracts more community support. Who couldn't use a few more laughs and smiles?" said Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director. Those interested in volunteering, dropping off supplies, or donating regularly can contact HEAR at (337) 210-6553 [google.com].

The deadline for entries is October 15. The winner will be announced on October 18.