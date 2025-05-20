Cabot Corporate Foundation funds scholarships at SoLAcc’s Ville Platte Campus

South Louisiana Community College (SoLAcc) celebrated a $30,000 investment from the Cabot Corporate Foundation to support scholarships for students in Evangeline Parish during a check presentation held on Wednesday, May 14, at its Ville Platte Campus.

The grant will fund fifteen scholarships over three years—five $2,000 scholarships per year—helping local students pursue career and technical education close to home, officials say.

“Cabot’s generous gift is more than a donation—it’s an investment in the people and potential of Evangeline Parish,” said Lana Fontenot, Vice Chancellor for Institutional Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation for SoLAcc. “Scholarships like this open doors for students and build the kind of workforce that keeps our community strong.”

The scholarships will be available to students who enroll at the Ville Platte Campus, which offers a range of high-demand programs, including Medical Assistant, Practical Nursing, Welding, and College Credit courses such as Business, Criminal Justice, and General Studies (available online). The campus also provides HiSET (GED) preparation through Adult Education, as well as Workforce training programs like Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).

“At Cabot, we are committed to strengthening the communities where we live and work,” said Wayne Bordelon, Cabot Facilities General Manager. “This partnership with SoLAcc helps create opportunity for Evangeline Parish residents while supporting the local economy.”

SoLAcc continues to expand its reach and impact across Acadiana by forging strategic partnerships with industry and community leaders who share its mission to transform lives through education, officials say.