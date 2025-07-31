Broussard man dies in Ville Platte crash

A Broussard man died in a Wednesday morning crash on I-49 near Ville Platte, State Police say.

Troopers say that Marcus Landry, 40, was traveling north on I-49 in a tractor-trailer rig, behind another rig. The rig in front was traveling at a reduced speed, and for reasons still under investigation, Landry crashed into the rear of the first rig, troopers say.

Landry, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the first rig was properly restrained and uninjured.

The driver of the Cascadia was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary breath sample, which showed no alcohol was detected. Routine toxicology samples were collected from Landry for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make safe decisions while behind the wheel by eliminating distractions and maintaining full attention on the road. Even brief lapses in focus can have serious consequences, not just for yourself but everyone sharing the roadway. By staying vigilant and minimizing distractions, you play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of all road users," a release states.

