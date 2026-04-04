Both drivers killed in two-vehicle Evangeline Parish crash

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. — Two people were killed in a crash on Highway 13 near Mariaun Road in Evangeline Parish Thursday night.

Andrew Godeaux, 25, of Mamou was traveling south on the highway, when Timmy Devillier, 68, also of Mamou, was traveling north. Both were approachng Mariaun Road when, for reasons still under investigation, Devillier's vehicle crossed the center line and crashed head-on into Godeaux's vehicle.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.