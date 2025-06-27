Boil advisory issued for some neighbors in Turkey Creek

EVANGELINE PARISH — A boil advisory has been issued for customers of the Turkey Creek Water System along a stretch of Louisiana Highway 106.

The advisory, issued at 7 p.m. on June 26, affects residents starting at Tatman Lane and continuing west. It includes Tatman Lane, Copperhead Road, Gummy Point Road, Water Shed Road, Spirit Lane, and all side roads connected to those roads, ending before Wilson Campbell Road.

Customers in the affected area should boil their water for at least one full minute before using it for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

Officials have not said what prompted the advisory or when it might be lifted. Updates will be shared by the Turkey Creek Water System.