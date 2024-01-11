Boil advisory issued for some Evangeline Parish residents

Due to an unexpected break on a 4" main on Chataignier Road, some Evangeline Parish residents will be without water.

According to Point Blue Water System (PBWS), customers residing on Chataignier Road, Regal Road, Bayou Marron, Vizinat Road and Perron Road will be without water for approximately four hours. Once water is restored, a boil advisory will be in effect until further notice.

Customers that experienced water loss on Amelca Road, L'anse Aux Paille and Lucien Road will also be under a boil advisory until further notice, PBWS staff say.

It was recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before drinking (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or food rinsing by the following methods:

Boil water in a clean container for one (1) full minute. The one minute begins after the water comes to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water.)

Again, be sure to disinfect your own water before consumption until advised otherwise.