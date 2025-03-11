Boil advisory issued for parts of Basile until further notice

EVANGELINE PARISH — A boil advisory is in effect for certain water ustomers in the Town of Basile. The advisory applies to those living west of the intersection of Alpha Romeo Road and Bearcat Road, extending north and south along Bearcat Road to 1706 Bearcat Road.

Officials say the advisory will remain in place until water samples are tested and cleared. Neighbors in the affected area should boil water for at least one full minute before drinking, cooking, or using it for hygiene. Authorities will provide an update once the advisory is lifted.