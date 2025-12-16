Basile Police Chief Allen Ivory Jr. has died.

A Facebook post from the Basile Police Department says that Ivory died Monday afternoon; a post from his family indicates he has been ill.

"Please pray for the family and officers of the Basile Police Department, due to the passing of Chief Allen Ivory Jr., who served the department with honor and dignity, a strong love for teh community and compassion for fellow citizens," the post states. "Chief Ivory will always be remembered as an honest, kind, fair man. The legacy he built will not be forgotten. Our hearts are hurting tonight."

The post included a statement from the chief's family, describing an eight-month health battle that was "an emotional roller coaster."

"Today, we are saddened and heartbroken. Through it all, however, we are thankful. Thankful that God blesses us with the most nurturing and loving husband, father and grandfather we could ever have dreamed of. Daddy not only loved his family deeply, but he had the most sincere love for his community and the deepest passion for his profession," the family wrote.

We'll update this story as soon as we have information about arrangements.