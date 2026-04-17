Attorney for Police Chief issues statement

Last week, Mamou Police Chief Charles "Pat" Hall was one of several public officials arrested in a State Police probe accusing them of sharing information with unauthorized people.

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On Friday, Lake Charles defense attorney Todd Clemons issued the following statement on his behalf:

We are honored to represent Charles “Pat” Hall, Chief of Police for the Town of Mamou, regarding his arrest by the Louisiana State Police for alleged malfeasance in office and trespass against state computers. We, along with Chief Hall, stand firm in that these allegations are meritless and politically motivated. We will zealously defend our Client's rights during every step of the investigation.

Chief Hall is a man of integrity who prides himself on being a devout Christian, family man, friend, and a public servant to his community. He is a military veteran with twenty-eight (28) years of service to our nation in the United States Army Reserve. His service to our nation and his community extends further in his profound career in law enforcement, with over twenty-three (23) years of experience. His 2022 election as Chief of Police for the town of Mamou is a testament to his career, values, and the trust he has earned in the community.

We trust that the prosecuting authority will take a fair and honest assessment of this investigation and act accordingly. However, we will continue with our own investigation to ensure that Pat’s rights are fully upheld. We ask that you keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers.

EVERY PERSON ACCUSED OF A CRIME IS PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS AND UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW