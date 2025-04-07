Arrest made in Ville Platte shooting

Ville Platte Police say they've made an arrest in connection with the slaying of a local man last week.

On April 2, Cawaskee Ardoin, 31, was shot to death outside the Gabriel Villa Apartment Complex.

Ville Platte Police Chief A. Perry Thomas says Tijuan Sims, 24, turned himself in to on Monday. He was booked into the city jail with second-degree murder. His bond has been set at $1.5 million, the chief said.

This case remains under investigation, the chief said. If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous.

"Chief Thomas would like to encourage citizens to get to know their police department and remind them we are all part of the same community. Violence, especially gun violence, is not an answer to any problem," a release states.