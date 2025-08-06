Arrest made in fire at senior living complex

EVANGELINE PARISH – State Fire Marshal deputies arrested a Ville Platte man on Friday, and booked him in connection with a fire that was set at an elderly and disabled senior living apartment complex in Ville Platte.

William McBride, 56, was booked with Aggravated Arson.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday, the Ville Platte Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1000 block of North Reed Street in Ville Platte. Working smoke alarms alerted residents, who were able to evacuate the apartment building unharmed.

The fire department asked the State Fire Marshal to investigate the fire, and it was determined the fire was intentionally set. Through the investigation, McBride was identified as the suspect.

The Office of State Fire Marshal would like to thank the Ville Platte Fire Department for their extensive efforts to assist with closing this case.

Any information about this case, or any fire-related crime, can be shared with the SFM by calling our Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or by submitting an online tip form on lasfm.org. All information can be shared anonymously.