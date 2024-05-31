Arrest made in Chatagnier Road shooting

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a May 13 shooting that happened on Chatagnier Road.

That afternoon, a man had been to the Dollar General and was walking to his mother's home when a gray SUV pulled up beside him. The man told deputies that he saw the passenger side window was down, and he saw a man in the vehicle well enough to identify him. The man riding in the SUV raised a gun and fired three rounds, hitting the victim twice, deputies say.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he's recovering, deputies say.

Following an investigation, deputies identified Bryson Fontenot, 25, was identified as a suspect. He was under arrest for an unrelated incident in Ville Platte, and this week another charge, of attempted first-degree murder, was added to the charges against him.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information on this incident is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-363-2161.

