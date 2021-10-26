Warner Bros. announces 'Dune' to get sequel

With "Dune" hitting it big on its opening weekend, Warner Bros. has announced the movie will get a sequel.

On Tuesday, the movie company announced that "Dune: Part II" will hit theaters in 2023.

Legendary, the global entertainment company behind "Dune," also announced the news to fans on Twitter.

"This is only the beginning... Thank you to those who have experienced "Dune" so far and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We're excited to continue the journey!" the company said.

According to Deadline, the new sci-fi adaptation opened in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max with $41 million, which is the biggest opening day weekend for Warner Bros. this year.

CNN reported the sequel will hit theaters on October 20, 2023.