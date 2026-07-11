Travis Swift and Travis Kelce reimbursed NYC for wedding security costs

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden wedding garnered significant attention, requiring a large presence from the New York Police Department and other officials.

According to New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the wedding cost $160,000 in city resources, all of which was paid for by the newlyweds.

“Taylor Swift has paid already the cost of the permit that was lodged, which was over $160,000 for that event and for the response to that event, and that was a permit that was finalized, I think, in just the days before the event itself,” the mayor said.

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Few other details from inside the venue have emerged since the couple tied the knot July 3. A publicist for Swift said Kelce’s brother, Jason, served as best man, while Swift’s brother, Austin, was the man of honor.

Adam Sandler officiated the wedding, which was attended by a who’s who of A-list celebrities.

Mamdani’s comments came after some online speculated that the wedding was an expensive use of city resources. The use of the NYPD drew criticism from some lawmakers, including Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

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“Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce should reimburse NYPD for the 130 officers needed per day to keep their multi-million dollar, thousand person wedding at MSG safe. Our officers are already working overtime for 4th of July festivities & NYC taxpayers should NOT be on the hook,” she wrote before Mamdani announced that Swift would pay for the NYPD’s overtime.

The wedding came during a busy time for the city, which also has hosted World Cup matches over the last month. It also held a special Times Square ball drop July 3-4 to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

