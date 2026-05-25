What do professional athletes and Scripps Bee contestants have in common? Host Mina Kimes knows

Mina Kimes, ESPN senior writer and Emmy Award-winning analyst, sat down with Scripps News to talk about how her experience as a school spelling bee competitor prepared her for hosting the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Kimes said there are some similarities between the spelling bee contestants and the professional athletes she covers on a regular basis.

"I thought these were the coolest kids on earth, and just to be a part of their journey, to celebrate them, to bring their stories to life for viewers, that's what I'm looking forward to the most," said Kimes.

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