Return of celebrity strip headliners another sign of Las Vegas comeback

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The bright lights are back on! Las Vegas continues to make a comeback from COVID-19.

Not only are our tourism numbers on the rise, but shows are starting to come back as well. After all, we know Las Vegas wouldn't be the entertainment capital of the world without celebrity star power to put on a show.

Justin Bieber kicks things off on June 4, when he takes his world tour to T-Mobile Arena. That show was rescheduled because of the pandemic, but it follows the release of his chart-topping new album, "Justice."

RELATED: Airport report shows more people are flying to Las Vegas

Barry Manilow re-starts his residency at the Westgate on June 10. After his shows were delayed several times, Manilow is scheduled to perform 18 times in Las Vegas between June and October.

In July, the celebrity scene really heats up. Comedians Dave Chappelle and Bill Burr will take the stage in Las Vegas. Chappelle will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and Burr at The Chelsea, respectively.

Multi-Grammy award-winning superstar Bruno Mars makes his return to Las Vegas over Fourth of July weekend with a pair of shows at Park MGM and four more throughout the month of July.

Garth Brooks gets the party started at Allegiant Stadium with a concert scheduled for July 10. That will be the first major concert ever at Allegiant Stadium since it opened last year.

RELATED: Performers making a comeback on the Las Vegas Strip

The following Friday, Usher kicks off his highly-anticipated residency at Caesars Palace. The demand for Usher was so high that he just added six more shows, meaning he will perform 18 times at Caesars over a span of fourth months.

The great guitarist Carlos Santana is coming back to House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay for two dozen shows between August and December. Tickets to see Santana go on sale this Friday at 10 am.

KTNV spoke with longtime Las Vegas advisor Anthony Curtis about what it means to have all this star power returning to the entertainment capital of the world, post-pandemic.

"Without question, it's really a big part of the puzzle. People equate certain things with Las Vegas and they want to see those things back. Buffets are one of them, but shows are another. People come here, they want to see a show during their trip. So, this is another big signal that Las Vegas really is returning," said Curtis.

Many of the usual Las Vegas shows are making a comeback as well. Plus, Resorts World is set to open this summer with Celine Dion, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and DJ's Zedd and Tiesto.

Summer 2021 is shaping up to be a star-studded summer.

This story was originally published by Ross DiMattei at KTNV.