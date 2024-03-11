…Ready for It? Oschner announces raffle for Taylor Swift show in New Orleans

STATEWIDE — Ochsner Health - home to the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute, one of the nation's leading neurology and neurosurgery programs - announced Monday a sweepstakes for a chance to see international pop star Taylor Swift live in New Orleans.

The raffle includes two suite tickets to the Eras Tour at Caesars Superdome on Saturday, October 26, 2024. In addition to the two suite tickets, the grand prize includes a dinner for two at Miss River, located at the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

Each raffle ticket is priced at $100. Proceeds from the raffle will benefit the Debra H. and Robert J. Patrick Neuroscience Center.

According to Communications Director Patricia Thompson, Ochsner celebrated the groundbreaking of the Patrick Neuroscience Center in late 2023. Upon completion in 2026, it will be the only freestanding major neuroscience facility of its kind between Houston and Atlanta. "Ochsner remains incredibly grateful to the Patrick family for its transformational gift to help establish the center," said Thompson.

Ochsner and Team Gleason formed a partnership last year to improve healthcare, clinical research and other resources for people living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurological diseases. Both organizations, Thompson reports, will provide patients with a continuum of care that includes evaluation, treatment, teaching and training, as well as innovative equipment and technology to support the shared mission of increasing independence and quality of life for people with ALS and other neurological diseases.

Funds raised from the raffle will ensure that Ochsner neurologists and neurosurgeons remain at the forefront of care with advanced technology, clinical trials and treatments, Thompson stated.

To purchase a raffle ticket and help support the Patrick Neuroscience Center and the Ochsner Neuroscience Institute, visit www.ochsner.org/eras. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase at the Colors of the Mind Gala on Friday, March 22.

A winner will be selected on Monday, April 8, and notified by phone and e-mail.