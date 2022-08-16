Nipsey Hussle posthumously receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Family members of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle gathered on what would have been his 37th birthday for the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to NPR, his sister, Samantha Smith; his grandmother Margaret Boutte; and his fiancée, actress Lauren London spoke at the ceremony, with Boutte accepting the honor on behalf of the family.

"I think I speak for the entire city of LA when I say that we've always known that Hussle was destined for greatness," London said during the ceremony, ABC News reported. "Nip would've been honored by this moment."

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, in the parking lot of his clothing store, NBC News reported.

He was 33.

In July, the Associated Press reported that Eric Holder was convicted of the first-degree murder of the rapper.

The news outlet reported that Holder, scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15, faces a possible life sentence in prison.