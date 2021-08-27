New Fortnite interactive mode lets players watch MLK's 'I Have A Dream' speech

A new model in the popular video game "Fortnite" takes players back to learn about Dr. Martin Luther King.

That's right. Members of the battle royale shooter's community have created the "March Through Time" interactive mode to teach gamers about the historical speech and events that transpired around it.

"March Through Time teleports players to D.C. 63, a reimagined Washington, DC. Built by ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr, and YU7A travel to the Lincoln Memorial and United States National Mall, where Dr. King gave his iconic 17-minute speech for Civil Rights," said EPIC Games on its website.

The mode features museum-inspired points of interest, mini-game quests, and other challenges.

Completing the checklist will unlock a D.C. 63 spray for your character's locker in the game.

I'm glad Fortnite decided to do something like this, honestly it means a lot to someone like me.



I usually get involved with history things, but this one I have to cuz without MLK, I wouldn't even be free like I am today.#Fortnite#FortniteSeason7 #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/1e9XyMk08f — ☄️Sonia Starlight Galaxy☄️ (@SoniaGalaxy2) August 26, 2021

"The ongoing struggle for Civil Rights as a global movement has benefitted from the collective efforts of millions of people around the world. Tell us how Dr. King, D.C. 63 or a person in your life inspired you by using hashtag #FNDC63 and sharing your experiences on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok," said EPIC Games.

Joey Greaber at KGUN first reported this story.