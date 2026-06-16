Singer Bonnie Tyler out of coma but ‘very unwell,’ shows canceled through August

Singer Bonnie Tyler is no longer in a coma but remains “very unwell” in intensive care, an update on her official website says.

The gravelly voiced, Grammy-nominated pop star, 75, was hospitalized last month on Faro, Portugal, where she lives, for emergency intestinal surgery. She was later placed in an induced coma.

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She is no longer in a coma and “although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time,” the statement posted Monday said.

Tyler shows scheduled through August were canceled or postponed, but “we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead,” the statement said.

Tyler is best known for the chart-topping 1980s power ballad “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” an irresistibly bombastic karaoke favorite that gains new fans every time there is a solar or lunar eclipse.

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The coal miner’s daughter from Wales had an earlier hit in 1978 with “It’s a Heartache” before winning a place in pop history with “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” written by Meat Loaf's producer and songwriter, Jim Steinman.