Jackman set to return to 'Music Man' revival after COVID diagnosis

Hugh Jackman announced on Thursday that he is set to return to Broadway after he tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

In a series of tweets, the two-time Tony Award winner informed fans he was out of COVID isolation and would be back performing in the revival of "The Music Man."

“I am so excited to get back to the theater,” Jackman said in a video posted to his Twitter account. “I will be there later today, doing a show tonight.”

The musical had postponed several of its shows after Jackman and his co-star Sutton Foster missed performances due to COVID.

Jackman also took the time to thank healthcare workers around the world.

“I am just so, so grateful for all that you do," Jackman said in the video. "I have said it before, but I just really had to say it again: Thank you.”

"The Music Man" was one of several shows forced to cancel performances due to COVID last month, including "The Nutcracker," which had to cancel its remaining performances after people in production tested positive for the virus.