'Euphoria' star Eric Dane reveals he has ALS

Actor Eric Dane has revealed that he has ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative disease that causes paralysis but typically leaves cognitive functions intact.

Despite the diagnosis, Dane told People magazine he plans to continue working.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week,” he said.

The 52-year-old is married to fellow actor Rebecca Gayheart. They have two children, ages 15 and 13.

“I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter,” he added.

Dane has about 50 film and television credits, according to IMDb. In addition to his starring role on Euphoria, he played Dr. Mark Sloane — nicknamed “McSteamy” — on Grey’s Anatomy.

