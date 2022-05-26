Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies at 60

Depeche Mode is mourning the loss of one of its founding members.

The band announced on social media Thursday that keyboardist Andy Fletcher has died.

He was 60.

"We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," the band said. "Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint."

The band did not release a cause of death, but according to the Associated Press, Fletcher died from natural causes at his home in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

According to CNN, Depeche Mode was formed in 1980 by Fletcher, Vince Clarke, Martin Gore, and Dave Gahan.

The British electronic band's hits included "Personal Jesus," "Just Can't Get Enough,” and “People Are People."