Comedian and actor Bob Newhart dies at 94

U.S. television legend and comedian Bob Newhart has died. He was 94.

The TV icon was part of U.S. comedic history, starring in CBS sitcoms and winning a Grammy Award for album of the year for his 1960 record "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart." He was the only comedian to win a Grammy for best new artist, WRARE reported. The album was entered into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry.

The landmark album was recorded over several days at a nightclub in Houston, Texas in 1960, making it a breakout success in the very early years of performing stand-up for Newhart.

Newhart won three Grammy awards in 1961, including best new artist, best album and best comedy album.

He would later go on to make his mark in national television with a variety show called the “Bob Newhart Show" where he earned an Emmy.

Then, years later he gained new found success with his television projects “The Bob Newhart Show” — this time a sitcom — from 1972–1978, and “Newhart," from 1982–1990.

The series finale of "Newhart" was said to have been among the most written-about finales in TV series history.

Newhart died at his home in Los Angeles "after a series of short illnesses," according to a statement from his publicist Jerry Digney obtained by Scripps News.

Newhart was born in Oak Park, Illinois in 1929 and worked as an accountant in Chicago before entering into a full-time career in entertainment after spending his evenings performing comedy and writing.

Newhart's first book was his memoir "I Shouldn't Even Be Doing This," published in 2006, which became a New York Times best seller.

Newhart was a guest-host 87 times on Johnny Carson’s popular "Tonight Show.”

Born George Robert Newhart, the legend of U.S. comedy leaves behind his four children and numerous grandchildren. His wife of 60 years, Virginia Newhart, died in 2023.