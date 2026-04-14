'Baby Jessica,' who was rescued from a well in 1987, is arrested for assault

Jessica McClure Morales was taken into custody over the weekend for a domestic disturbance at her home.

Morales is best known as "Baby Jessica," who was rescued after she fell into a 22-foot well in 1987, when she was 18 months old. The world was riveted as rescuers worked for nearly 60 hours to free her.

Morales, now 40 years old, was arrested at her home in Texas on Saturday and charged with assault causing bodily injury involving family violence, according to records cited by multiple outlets.

Records show she posted bond and was released from the Midland County Detention Center. Further details about the incident are not yet available.

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Morales' 1987 rescue stretched for nearly five days, drawing worldwide media attention and leading to the creation of a television movie adaptation in 1989.

In interviews as an adult, Morales has said her surviving the ordeal was a "miracle."

Morales married her husband Danny in 2006 and bought a home close by the location of the well she fell in as a child.