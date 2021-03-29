Menu

Alabama Shakes drummer Steven William Johnson facing child abuse charges

Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Steve Johnson of Alabama Shakes accepts the best American roots performance for "Killer Diller Blues" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. Johnson, the drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges. Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday, March 24, 2021, after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, news outlets reported. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Steve Johnson
Posted at 4:35 PM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 17:35:27-04

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges.

According to The Associated Press and USA Today, 35-year-old Steven William Johnson was arrested Wednesday.

He's being held on a $21,500 bond at the Limestone County Jail.

According to WHNT, Johnson was indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.

It was unknown if Johnson has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

An arraignment date is set for April 7.

The Athens, Alabama-based band has been on hiatus since 2018 when lead singer Brittany Howard decided to focus on her solo project.

