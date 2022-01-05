Agent: Late TV icon Betty White died of natural causes

The agent for the late Betty White is looking to clear the air regarding rumors surrounding her death.

In a statement to USA Today and ABC News, Jeff Witjas said "The Golden Girls" star died peacefully at her home of natural causes.

According to the news outlets, social media reports falsely claimed that the late TV icon died in other ways by using a fabricated quote that she got a COVID booster shot.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Witjas said White did not get a booster shot on Dec. 28.

Witjas told the news outlets that the rumors of her death being related to getting a booster shot three days earlier are not true.

"Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived," Witjas said.

White died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31.