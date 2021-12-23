Actor who played 'Home Alone' brother arrested in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The actor who played Kevin's older brother in the classic Christmas movie "Home Alone" has been arrested in Oklahoma after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

Authorities say Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities Wednesday on two domestic assault and battery complaints.

According to the Associated Press, Ratray was released from jail shortly after his booking.

Ratray played Buzz McAllister in the 1990 movie.

Authorities say Ratray was visiting Oklahoma earlier in the month for an event called "Buzzed with Buzz," which was a screening of the film followed by a Q&A with the actor.

Ratray's attorney says the allegations that Ratray assaulted his girlfriend are untrue.

According to an affidavit obtained by KFOR said the actor choked his girlfriend and said, “This is how you die."