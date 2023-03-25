Results: March 25, 2023 Election

Voters in several Acadiana parishes had races and propositions to decide today.

Here are the results, broken down by parish:

IBERIA PARISH

Mayor City of Jeanerette

Carol "Bro" Bourgeois Jr., a Democrat, and Clarence "CJ" Clark, a Democrat faced off.

Also in Jeanerette, the Alderman at Large race had Christia "Tia" Simmons, no party, and Willie "Poochie" Ward, a Democrat, vying for the position.

In the Alderman Ward 1, City of Jeanerette, Classie "Sticky" Charles, a Democrat, and Mariah Clay, a Democrat, faced off.

In Alderman Ward 2, City of Jeanerette, Dorothy Charlene Moore, no party, ran unopposed.

In Alderman Ward 3, City of Jeanerette, "Butch" Bourgeois, a Republican, Monica Duplantis, a Republican, and Trenia Joseph, a Democrat, ran for the seat.

For Alderman Ward 4, City of Jeanerette, Ray Duplechain, a Republican, was unopposed.

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH

Voters in Fire Protection District No. 3 had to decide if a 3.59-mill tax would continue to fund fire operations through 2033. The tax raises an estimated $239,300 annually for constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes. The district has another tax, of 5.12 mills.

Voters in Gravity Drainage District No. 9 also decided a renewal. The 9.21-mill tax raises about $214,300 annually and is dedicated to improving, constructing, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District limits.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Two Justice of the Peace positions - in District 12 and District 11 - were open for candidates but no one qualified. Under Louisiana law, that means the posts will be open for qualifying again.

ST. MARY PARISH

In St. Mary Parish, residents of School Board District 4 had to select a board member. Debra R. Jones, a Democrat, and Mark R. Romero, a Republican, faced off.

Voters in the parish had to decide a change to the Home Rule Charter changing the way the Parish President's salary is calculated. The proposition on the ballot would take the average of the five St. Mary Parish Mayors' salaries annually to set the president's salary.