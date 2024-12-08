Election Results for December 7, 2024

Voters headed to the polls to decide run-offs, tax propositions and four proposed amendments to the state Constitution today.

Polls were open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. today. Voters also could cast ballots early between November 22 and 30, but turnout for early voting was low.

Across the state, only about 3.5 percent of registered voters cast ballots early. In Acadiana, parish early voting turnout ranged from a high of 4 percent in St. Mary Parish to a low of 1 percent in Evangeline and St. Landry parishes.

Here are the results for the run-offs, by parish; we'll update with results as they come in.

EVANGELINE PARISH

Chief of Police Village of Pine Prairie

Gilbert J. Bordelon, Republican 78 VOTES

Shane Guillory, No Party 164 VOTES

IBERIA PARISH

Council Member District 2, City of New Iberia

Rosalind Rogers Bobb, Democrat 102 VOTES

Warren White, Democrat 164 VOTES

Council Member District 5, City of New Iberia

Krystal Boyance, Democrat 139 VOTES

Ronald J. "Ron" Davis Sr., Democrat 151 VOTES

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Aldermen Village of Fenton

Marella Bellard, No Party 46 VOTES

Jessie Boese Jr., Democrat 30 VOTES

John Langley, Republican 47 VOTES

Alicia Scott, Democrat 41 VOTES

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Chief of Police City of Youngsville

Jean Paul "JP" Broussard, Republican 1134 VOTES

Cody Louviere, Republican 1119 VOTES

Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville

Todd Istre, Republican 970 VOTES

"Nick" Niland, Republican 1240 VOTES

Here are the proposition results, by parish:

ACADIA PARISH

Church Point School District Number 6 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

YES 204

NO 137

Shall Church Point School District Number 6 of Acadia Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 10 mills on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $822,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of giving additional support to public elementary and secondary schools including the funding of the construction, improvement, maintenance and operation of public school buildings and the acquisition of the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor?

Fifth Ward School District No. 7 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

YES 82

NO 38

Shall Fifth Ward School District No. 7 of Acadia Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 13.45 mills on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $382,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of giving additional support to public elementary and secondary schools including the funding of the construction, improvement, maintenance and operation of public school buildings and the acquisition of the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor?

Iota-Egan Oilfield Consolidated School District No. 8 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

YES 317

NO 102

Shall the Iota-Egan Oilfield Consolidated School District No. 8 of the Parish of Acadia, Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 10 mills on all of the property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $1,021,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of giving additional support to public elementary and secondary schools including the funding of the construction, improvement, maintenance and operation of public school buildings and the acquisition of the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor?

Town of Basile Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

YES 36

NO 5

Shall the Town of Basile, Parish of Evangeline and Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of eight (8) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Town (an estimated $41,973.50 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, extending, improving and/or maintaining drainage facilities, streets, street lighting facilities, bridges, sidewalks, waterworks, sewers and sewerage disposal works, recreational facilities, public parks, public buildings and fire department stations and equipment, including fire engines and payment of salaries for fire department personnel; maintaining and operating the municipal police department and garbage collection and disposal facilities including the purchase of equipment therefor; acquiring industrial plant sites and purchasing or constructing within the municipality or adjoining area or areas outside of the corporate limits of the municipality, but within the Parish of Evangeline, industrial plant buildings and other necessary property, appurtenances or equipment, therefor, or for any one or more of said purposes?

Town of Iota Proposition No. 1 of 2

(Renewal)

YES 51

NO 14

Shall the Town of Iota, State of Louisiana, (the "Town") under the provisions of Article VI, Section 22, Section 27(B), Section 30(A) and Section 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, levy and collect a Five (5) Mill Tax on all property subject to taxation situated within said Town (current estimated annual amount of $27,108.72), annually for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2025 and ending in the year 2034 for the purpose of paying the cost of constructing and maintaining streets, roads, highways and avenues within the said Town?

Town of Iota Proposition No. 2 of 2

(Renewal)

YES 48

NO 18

Shall the Town of Iota, State of Louisiana, (the "Town") under the provisions of Article VI, Section 22, Section 27(B), Section 30(A) and Section 32 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974, levy and collect a Five (5) Mill Tax on all property subject to taxation situated within said Town (current estimated annual amount of $27,108.72), annually for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2025 and ending in the year 2034 for the purpose of paying the cost of maintaining public buildings, improving and maintaining bridges and the drainage system of the said Town?

EVANGELINE PARISH

Town of Basile Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

YES 36

NO 5

Shall the Town of Basile, Parish of Evangeline and Acadia, State of Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of eight (8) mills on all property subject to taxation in the Town (an estimated $41,973.50 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, extending, improving and/or maintaining drainage facilities, streets, street lighting facilities, bridges, sidewalks, waterworks, sewers and sewerage disposal works, recreational facilities, public parks, public buildings and fire department stations and equipment, including fire engines and payment of salaries for fire department personnel; maintaining and operating the municipal police department and garbage collection and disposal facilities including the purchase of equipment therefor; acquiring industrial plant sites and purchasing or constructing within the municipality or adjoining area or areas outside of the corporate limits of the municipality, but within the Parish of Evangeline, industrial plant buildings and other necessary property, appurtenances or equipment, therefor, or for any one or more of said purposes?

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Fire Protection District No. 5 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

YES 92

NO 34

Shall Fire Protection District No. 5 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a tax of 5.18 mills (the "Tax") on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $158,850 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment within the District, title to which shall be in the public, said millage to represent a .16 mills increase (due to reappraisal) over the 5.02 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2025 pursuant to an election held on October 24, 2015, provided that a portion of the Tax proceeds is required to be contributed to state and statewide retirement systems as provided in R.S. 11:82?

Gravity Drainage District No. 5 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

YES 12

NO 0

Shall Gravity Drainage District No. 5 of Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District") be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 10.99 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $25,500 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District?

ST. MARTIN PARISH

Parishwide Proposition

(Millage Extension & Rededication)

YES 1197

NO 888

Shall the Parish of St. Martin, State of Louisiana (the "Parish"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax previously approved at an election held on May 3, 2014, of 3.90 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Parish (an estimated $1,750,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) (the "Tax") for an additional period of 10 years through the year 2034, and to rededicate the proceeds of the Tax heretofore or hereafter received so that 30% of the proceeds shall be dedicated to the original purpose of constructing and/or acquiring furniture, fixtures, buildings, lands and equipment for public libraries in the Parish, including vehicles, and for the purpose of the maintenance and support of the public libraries of the Parish, and its branches, and 70% of the proceeds shall be dedicated to the additional purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining, and operating a jail facility in the Parish?

ST. MARY PARISH

City of Franklin Proposition

(Sales Tax)

YES 393

NO 177

Shall the City of Franklin, Louisiana (the "City"), be authorized to levy and collect a 1% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $1,300,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning April 1, 2025, with the net proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used for the purpose of providing funds for operating and maintaining the police department and the fire department of the City, including the payment of salaries, benefits and training of personnel, and equipment and other capital expenditures therefor?

Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 Proposition

(Tax Renewal)

YES 936

NO 478

Shall Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a special tax of 7.81 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $1,833,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2027 and ending with the year 2036, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within and for the District?

Consolidated School District Number Three (3) Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

YES 932

NO 532

Shall Consolidated School District Number Three (3) of St. Mary Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), comprising Wards One, Two, Three, Four, Seven and Ten of said Parish, continue to levy a 12.42 mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $2,263,200 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of maintaining and improving public schools and other facilities in said District, said millage to represent a .42 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 12 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2025 pursuant to an election held March 28, 2015?

Consolidated School District Number Two (2) Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

YES 895

NO 640

Shall Consolidated School District Number Two (2) of St. Mary Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), comprising Wards Five and Eight of said Parish, continue to levy a 12.73 mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $2,188,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of maintaining and operating, and giving additional support to public schools in the District, said millage to represent a .56 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 12.17 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2025 pursuant to an election held March 28, 2015?

Hospital Service District No. 2 Proposition

(Millage)

YES 2128

NO 942

Shall Hospital Service District No. 2 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), levy a tax of 9 mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2025 and ending with the year 2034 (an estimated $3,443,827 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), to be used to improve, maintain, operate and support hospital and other health care facilities in the District, including but not limited to repairing existing facilities, acquiring equipment, and otherwise supporting the provision of hospital services?

Law Enforcement Sub-District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

YES 17

NO 3

Shall the Law Enforcement Sub-District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "Sub-District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 10 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the Sub-District for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035 (an estimated $288,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of providing additional funding for the Sub-District?

Sixth Ward Special School District No. 3 Proposition

(Millage Continuation)

YES 870

NO 531

Shall Sixth Ward Special School District No. 3 of St. Mary Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), comprising Wards Six and Nine of said Parish, continue to levy a 12.53 mills tax on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $2,797,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2026 and ending with the year 2035, for the purpose of maintaining and operating, and giving additional support to public schools in the District, said millage to represent a .78 mill increase (due to reappraisal) over the 11.75 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2025 pursuant to an election held March 28, 2015?

Town of Baldwin Proposition

(Sales Tax)

YES 179

NO 52

Shall the Town of Baldwin, Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy and collect a 1% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $180,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning April 1, 2025, with the net proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be dedicated and used for the purposes of providing funds for public safety in the Town?

VERMILION PARISH

Town of Erath Proposition

(Sales Tax)

YES 85

NO 61

Shall the Town of Erath, Louisiana (the "Town"), be authorized to levy and collect a 1/2% sales and use tax (the "Tax") in accordance with Louisiana law (an estimated $165,000 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the Tax for an entire year), in perpetuity, beginning April 1, 2025, with the net proceeds of the Tax (after paying reasonable and necessary costs and expenses of collecting and administering the Tax), to be used solely to fund the Erath Police Department?

Here are the results for the four proposed amendments to the state constitution:

WITH 100 PERCENT OF EARLY VOTES COUNTED, AND 93 PERCENT OF PRECINCTS REPORTING, ALL FOUR AMENDMENTS PASSED.

Here are the numbers with 93 percent of precincts reporting:

Proposed Amendment No. 1 Act 405 (2024 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article V, Section 25(C) and to add Article V, Section 25(A)(4) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to the judiciary commission; to require the judiciary commission to conduct certain investigations; to provide for membership of the judiciary commission; to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors; and to provide a ballot proposition. Do you support an amendment to allow the supreme court to sanction a judge upon an investigation by the judiciary commission, and provide that the recommended sanction shall be instituted by the judiciary commission or by a majority of the supreme court, and to provide for the appointment of five members of the judiciary commission? (Amends Article V, Section 25(C); adds Article V, Section 25(A)(4))

YES 171349

NO 146266

Proposed Amendment No. 2 Act 406 (2024 Regular Session) - Proposing to add Article III, Section 16(F) of the Constitution of Louisiana, to provide relative to consideration of appropriations bills; to provide for time periods and required information relative thereto; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters. Do you support an amendment to require that the legislature wait for at least forty-eight hours prior to concurring in a conference committee report or amendments to a bill appropriating money? (Adds Article III, Section 16(F))

YES 211240

NO 106320

Proposed Amendment No. 3 Act 407 (2024 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article III, Section 2(A)(3)(a) and (4)(a) of the Constitution of Louisiana and to add Article III, Section 2(A)(5) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to regular sessions of the legislature, to allow the legislature to extend a regular session for a limited time period for a specific purpose; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters. Do you support an amendment to allow the legislature to extend a regular session in increments of two days up to a maximum of six days if necessary to pass a bill appropriating money? (Amends Article III, Sections 2(A)(3)(a) and (4)(a); Adds Article III, Section 2(A)(5))

YES 183615

NO 134122

Proposed Amendment No. 4 Act 409 (2024 Regular Session) - Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 25 of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem tax; to provide for the administration of tax sales of immovable property; to provide for the postponement of taxes under certain circumstances; and to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition. Do you support an amendment to eliminate mandatory tax sales for nonpayment of property taxes and require the legislature to provide for such procedures by law; to limit the amount of penalty and interest on delinquent property taxes; and to provide for the postponement of property tax payments under certain circumstances? (Amends Article VII, Section 25)

YES 173067

NO 143866