Election Day 2024: Here are the results in your parish

Polls in Louisiana closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Here are the races on Acadiana's ballots, and the results as they come in:
U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District
Priscilla Gonzalez
Clay Higgins - Projected winner as of 9:45 p.m. with more than 70 pecent of the vote
"Xan" John
Sadi Summerlin
U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District
"Mike" Johnson - Projected winner as of 9:45 p.m. with more than 85 percent of the vote
Joshua Morott
U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District
Quentin Anthony Anderson
Cleo Fields - Projected winner as of 10:02 p.m. with 51 percent of the vote
Elbert Guillory
Wilken Jones Jr.
Peter Williams
Here are the races on the parish ballots, arranged by parish:
ACADIA PARISH:
Aldermen Village of Morse (two seats)
Adam Badeaux 33 percent
"Mac" Lege 29 percent
Triston Mire 24 percent
Kaitlin Monceaux 14 percent
CALCASIEU PARISH:
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A
Clayton Davis
Anthony Eaves
Police Juror District 15
Mitchell Keith Bowers
Mandy Thomas
EVANGELINE PARISH:
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4
Andy Wayne Carson 75 percent
Chuncey Fontenot 25 percent
Mayor Village of Pine Prairie
David Hebert 11 percent
Quint West 89 percent
Chief of Police Village of Pine Prairie
Gilbert J. Bordelon 28 percent
L. C. Deshotel 11 percent
Joey A. Fontenot 8 percent
Shane Guillory 36 percent
Joshua Uhlman 16 percent
Aldermen Village of Pine Prairie (three seats)
Tammy Hammond Buxton 37 percent
Joseph Wayne Deville 24 percent
Wayne McMillan 18 percent
Kevin Rodriguez 22 percent
IBERIA PARISH:
Assessor
David Groner 25 percent
Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis 21 percent
Ashlie Myers Spiker 55 percent
Council Member at Large, City of New Iberia
Ricky Gonsoulin 61 percent
Deidre A Ledbetter 39 percent
Council Member District 2, City of New Iberia
Rosalind Rogers Bobb 39 percent
Benjamin T. Meyers 22 percent
Warren White 38 percent
Council Member District 3, City of New Iberia
Troy Comeaux 58 percent
Roy Crews III 8 percent
Phanat Xanamane 34 percent
Council Member District 5, City of New Iberia
Krystal Boyance 44 percent
Ronald J "Ron" Davis Sr. 36 percent
Kenneth W Kelly 13 percent
Richard K Phillips 6 percent
JEFF DAVIS PARISH:
Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A
Clayton Davis 62 percent
Anthony Eaves 38 percent
Mayor Town of Elton
Marilynn Broussard Granger 37 percent
"Mike" Pierrotti 63 percent
Mayor Village of Fenton
Eddie B. Alfred Jr. 44 percent
"Phil" Cormier 56 percent
Chief of Police Town of Welsh
Marcus L. Crochet 66 percent
Marcus "Cummings" Prudhomme 34 percent
Aldermen Town of Welsh (five seats)
Charles "Chuck" Abell Jr. 19 percent
"Jackie" Balmer 16 percent
Melward "Nookie" Doucet Jr 15 percent
Ronald L. "Ronnie" Hayes 15 percent
Andrea King 17 percent
Lawrence "Bugger" Mier 18 percent
Aldermen Village of Fenton (three seats)
Manuel Alfred 20 percent
Marella Bellard 15 percent
Jessie Boese Jr. 12 percent
Katherine Corbello 8 percent
Geneva Joseph 8 percent
John Langley 12 percent
Alicia Scott 15 percent
Shyra Taylor 11 percent
LAFAYETTE PARISH:
Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6
Jake Barousse 51 percent
Cory Clause 21 percent
Scott A. Morgan 28 percent
Chief of Police City of Youngsville
Jean Paul "JP" Broussard 46 percent
Cody Louviere 40 percent
"Matt" Thomassee 14 percent
Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville
Todd Istre 46 percent
Logan Lannoo 21 percent
"Nick" Niland 33 percent
ST. LANDRY PARISH:
Alderman District 2, Town of Sunset
Todd A. Broussard 40 percent
Devin A. Henry 60 percent
ST. LANDRY AND ST. MARTIN PARISH:
Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (1 seat)
Kris Allen Brasseaux 43 PERCENT
"Ginger" Lecompte 57 PERCENT
ST. MARY PARISH:
Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City
Jean Paul Bourg 48 percent
Bonnie F. Leonard 52 percent
Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City
Ronnie "Ron" Bias 56 percent
Marcelle B. Hoskins 30 percent
Julia "Blaze" Johnson 14 percent
Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City
Eriq Blanchard 62 percent
Tamporello Louis Jr. 38 percent
IBERIA PARISH AND VERMILION PARISH:
Mayor Town of Delcambre
Pam Blakely 46 PERCENT
Christopher "Tipper" Esponge 54 PERCENT
Chief of Police Town of Delcambre
Ivan McIntyre 16 PERCENT
Brady Segura 31 PERCENT
Perry Shaw 53 PERCENT
Here are the propositions on parish ballots, arranged by parish:
ACADIA PARISH
Bayou Plaquemine and Wikoff Drainage District Proposition requested a continuation of a 5.12-mill property tax that raises about $164,000 annually for drainage work in the district.
Yes 61 percent
No 39 percent
Fire Protection District No. 10 requested the renewal of a $50 parcel fee. It raises about $145,000 annually to help fund fire protection.
Yes 62 percent
No 38 percent
ST MARTIN PARISH
There were seven parish-wide propositions for St. Martin Parish voters to decide.
Proposition No. 1 was the renewal of a 3.63-mill tax that raises about $1.6 million annually for roads and bridges.
Yes 66 percent
No 34 percent
Proposition No. 2 was the renewal of a 5.14-mill tax that raises about $2.3 million annually to pay for drainage work in the parish.
Yes 65 percent
No 35 percent
Proposition No. 3 was the renewal of a 1.02-mill tax that raises about $468,000 annually for recreation facilities in the parish.
Yes 60 percent
No 40 percent
Proposition No. 4 was the renewal of a 2.62-mill tax that raises about $1.2 million annually for public health units in the parish.
Yes 60 percent
No 40 percent
Proposition No. 5 was the renewal of a 2.08-mill tax that raises about $955,000 annually to pay for maintenance and operating of the parish Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center.
Yes 59 percent
No 41 percent
Proposition No. 6 was the renewal of a 5.68-mill tax that raises about $2.6 million annually to pay for fire protection in the parish.
Yes 69 percent
No 31 percent
Proposition No. 7 was the renewal of a 1.51-mill tax that raises about $693,000 annually to pay for St. Martin Parish Industrial Park acquisitions, maintenance and operations.
Yes 56 percent
No 44 percent
Also in the parish was the extension and rededication of a 7.38-mill tax for the St. Martin Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 1. The commission asked voters to renew the tax for another 10 years. It raises about $191,000 annually; the commission also asked voters to rededicate the proceeds for improvement, maintenance and operation of the waterworks and sewerage systems.
Yes 54 percent
No 46 percent
ST. MARY PARISH
Voters in Recreation District No. 1 were asked to continue a 3-mill tax that raises about $163,000 annually to fund the maintenance and operation of recreational facilities in the district.
Yes 59 percent
No 41 percent
VERMILION PARISH
Parish voters were asked to renew a 3.26-mill tax that raises about $1.1 million annually to pay for maintenance, upkeep and repair of public roads in the parish.
Yes 57 percent
No 43 percent
Voter in Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District No. 2 were asked to renew a 5.06-mill tax that raises about $416,000 annually to pay for maintenance of roads in the district.
Yes 53 percent
No 47 percent