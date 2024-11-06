Election Day 2024: Here are the results in your parish

Polls in Louisiana closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are the races on Acadiana's ballots, and the results as they come in:

U. S. Representative 3rd Congressional District

Priscilla Gonzalez

Clay Higgins - Projected winner as of 9:45 p.m. with more than 70 pecent of the vote

"Xan" John

Sadi Summerlin

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District

"Mike" Johnson - Projected winner as of 9:45 p.m. with more than 85 percent of the vote

Joshua Morott

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District

Quentin Anthony Anderson

Cleo Fields - Projected winner as of 10:02 p.m. with 51 percent of the vote

Elbert Guillory

Wilken Jones Jr.

Peter Williams

Here are the races on the parish ballots, arranged by parish:

ACADIA PARISH:

Aldermen Village of Morse (two seats)

Adam Badeaux 33 percent

"Mac" Lege 29 percent

Triston Mire 24 percent

Kaitlin Monceaux 14 percent

CALCASIEU PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A

Clayton Davis

Anthony Eaves

Police Juror District 15

Mitchell Keith Bowers

Mandy Thomas

EVANGELINE PARISH:

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 4

Andy Wayne Carson 75 percent

Chuncey Fontenot 25 percent

Mayor Village of Pine Prairie

David Hebert 11 percent

Quint West 89 percent

Chief of Police Village of Pine Prairie

Gilbert J. Bordelon 28 percent

L. C. Deshotel 11 percent

Joey A. Fontenot 8 percent

Shane Guillory 36 percent

Joshua Uhlman 16 percent

Aldermen Village of Pine Prairie (three seats)

Tammy Hammond Buxton 37 percent

Joseph Wayne Deville 24 percent

Wayne McMillan 18 percent

Kevin Rodriguez 22 percent

IBERIA PARISH:

Assessor

David Groner 25 percent

Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis 21 percent

Ashlie Myers Spiker 55 percent

Council Member at Large, City of New Iberia

Ricky Gonsoulin 61 percent

Deidre A Ledbetter 39 percent

Council Member District 2, City of New Iberia

Rosalind Rogers Bobb 39 percent

Benjamin T. Meyers 22 percent

Warren White 38 percent

Council Member District 3, City of New Iberia

Troy Comeaux 58 percent

Roy Crews III 8 percent

Phanat Xanamane 34 percent

Council Member District 5, City of New Iberia

Krystal Boyance 44 percent

Ronald J "Ron" Davis Sr. 36 percent

Kenneth W Kelly 13 percent

Richard K Phillips 6 percent

JEFF DAVIS PARISH:

Judge, Court of Appeal 3rd Circuit, 2nd Dist., Elec. Sec. 2A

Clayton Davis 62 percent

Anthony Eaves 38 percent

Mayor Town of Elton

Marilynn Broussard Granger 37 percent

"Mike" Pierrotti 63 percent

Mayor Village of Fenton

Eddie B. Alfred Jr. 44 percent

"Phil" Cormier 56 percent

Chief of Police Town of Welsh

Marcus L. Crochet 66 percent

Marcus "Cummings" Prudhomme 34 percent

Aldermen Town of Welsh (five seats)

Charles "Chuck" Abell Jr. 19 percent

"Jackie" Balmer 16 percent

Melward "Nookie" Doucet Jr 15 percent

Ronald L. "Ronnie" Hayes 15 percent

Andrea King 17 percent

Lawrence "Bugger" Mier 18 percent

Aldermen Village of Fenton (three seats)

Manuel Alfred 20 percent

Marella Bellard 15 percent

Jessie Boese Jr. 12 percent

Katherine Corbello 8 percent

Geneva Joseph 8 percent

John Langley 12 percent

Alicia Scott 15 percent

Shyra Taylor 11 percent

LAFAYETTE PARISH:

Constable(s) Justice of the Peace Ward 6

Jake Barousse 51 percent

Cory Clause 21 percent

Scott A. Morgan 28 percent

Chief of Police City of Youngsville

Jean Paul "JP" Broussard 46 percent

Cody Louviere 40 percent

"Matt" Thomassee 14 percent

Council Member Division D, City of Youngsville

Todd Istre 46 percent

Logan Lannoo 21 percent

"Nick" Niland 33 percent

ST. LANDRY PARISH :

Alderman District 2, Town of Sunset

Todd A. Broussard 40 percent

Devin A. Henry 60 percent

ST. LANDRY AND ST. MARTIN PARISH:

Aldermen Town of Arnaudville (1 seat)

Kris Allen Brasseaux 43 PERCENT

"Ginger" Lecompte 57 PERCENT

ST. MARY PARISH :

Councilman District 2, City of Morgan City

Jean Paul Bourg 48 percent

Bonnie F. Leonard 52 percent

Councilman District 3, City of Morgan City

Ronnie "Ron" Bias 56 percent

Marcelle B. Hoskins 30 percent

Julia "Blaze" Johnson 14 percent

Councilman District 5, City of Morgan City

Eriq Blanchard 62 percent

Tamporello Louis Jr. 38 percent

IBERIA PARISH AND VERMILION PARISH:

Mayor Town of Delcambre

Pam Blakely 46 PERCENT

Christopher "Tipper" Esponge 54 PERCENT

Chief of Police Town of Delcambre

Ivan McIntyre 16 PERCENT

Brady Segura 31 PERCENT

Perry Shaw 53 PERCENT

Here are the propositions on parish ballots, arranged by parish:

ACADIA PARISH

Bayou Plaquemine and Wikoff Drainage District Proposition requested a continuation of a 5.12-mill property tax that raises about $164,000 annually for drainage work in the district.

Yes 61 percent

No 39 percent

Fire Protection District No. 10 requested the renewal of a $50 parcel fee. It raises about $145,000 annually to help fund fire protection.

Yes 62 percent

No 38 percent

ST MARTIN PARISH

There were seven parish-wide propositions for St. Martin Parish voters to decide.

Proposition No. 1 was the renewal of a 3.63-mill tax that raises about $1.6 million annually for roads and bridges.

Yes 66 percent

No 34 percent

Proposition No. 2 was the renewal of a 5.14-mill tax that raises about $2.3 million annually to pay for drainage work in the parish.

Yes 65 percent

No 35 percent

Proposition No. 3 was the renewal of a 1.02-mill tax that raises about $468,000 annually for recreation facilities in the parish.

Yes 60 percent

No 40 percent

Proposition No. 4 was the renewal of a 2.62-mill tax that raises about $1.2 million annually for public health units in the parish.

Yes 60 percent

No 40 percent

Proposition No. 5 was the renewal of a 2.08-mill tax that raises about $955,000 annually to pay for maintenance and operating of the parish Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center.

Yes 59 percent

No 41 percent

Proposition No. 6 was the renewal of a 5.68-mill tax that raises about $2.6 million annually to pay for fire protection in the parish.

Yes 69 percent

No 31 percent

Proposition No. 7 was the renewal of a 1.51-mill tax that raises about $693,000 annually to pay for St. Martin Parish Industrial Park acquisitions, maintenance and operations.

Yes 56 percent

No 44 percent

Also in the parish was the extension and rededication of a 7.38-mill tax for the St. Martin Parish Water and Sewer Commission No. 1. The commission asked voters to renew the tax for another 10 years. It raises about $191,000 annually; the commission also asked voters to rededicate the proceeds for improvement, maintenance and operation of the waterworks and sewerage systems.

Yes 54 percent

No 46 percent

ST. MARY PARISH

Voters in Recreation District No. 1 were asked to continue a 3-mill tax that raises about $163,000 annually to fund the maintenance and operation of recreational facilities in the district.

Yes 59 percent

No 41 percent

VERMILION PARISH

Parish voters were asked to renew a 3.26-mill tax that raises about $1.1 million annually to pay for maintenance, upkeep and repair of public roads in the parish.

Yes 57 percent

No 43 percent

Voter in Sub-Road District No. 1 of Road District No. 2 were asked to renew a 5.06-mill tax that raises about $416,000 annually to pay for maintenance of roads in the district.

Yes 53 percent

No 47 percent