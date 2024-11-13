Ecole Saint-Landry closing because of extreme flooding

Sunset - Ecole Saint-Landry is closing due to extreme flooding. Flooding is affecting the plumbing system and toilets. Dismissal is effective immediately for car riders. Bus riders are welcome to pick up their children as well. Any bus riders not picked up by 12:30 p.m. will be sent home at that time.
