Dunkin’ Has Halloween Costumes To Fit The Whole Family

If you have a family full of Dunkin’ fans, you can all show off your love for the coffee and doughnut chain this Halloween with a brand new line of costumes.

Exclusive to Spirit Halloween, you’ll find four Dunkin’ costumes, including a hot coffee, cold brew and strawberry-frosted doughnut for adults and child-size doughnut hole Munchkins treats box. All four costumes are available at Spirit Halloween stores nationwide and online while supplies last. The three adult costumes are one size fits most and priced at $39.99, while the child’s costume should fit most toddlers and is $34.99.

Spirit Halloween

This is actually the second year Spirit Halloween and Dunkin’ teamed up for Halloween costumes, but the Adult Dunkin’ Hot Coffee and Adult Strawberry Frosted Donut costumes sold out in just 24 hours last year.

That lead the retailer to expand the “menu” to include other fan favorites and add the children’s costume for the littlest Dunkin’ fans.

Not a Dunkin’ fan? Spirit Halloween also has a ton of other group and family costumes. You could get inspired by movies and television, for example. Go out as a bunch of “SpongeBob Squarepants” characters, channel “Beetlejuice” or dress up as the Ghostbusters.

Or, if you have an affection for foods that aren’t necessarily breakfast treats, Spirit Halloween is also selling Flamin’ Hot Cheetos costumes this year. You’ll find a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos costume (as in, an actual Cheetos snack) and a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Bag. They can be worn separately or they can work as a couple’s costume, with one person being a Cheetos piece and the other dressing as the bag.

Priced at $39.99, both costumes come with a pair of sunglasses and are one size fits most. They are exclusive to Spirit Halloween and are available in-store and online while supplies last.

Spirit Halloween

If you’re more into adult beverages, you can even dress up like wine this year with a Franzia boxed wine costume. The costume has a trick and a treat almost literally up its sleeve, as it lets you carry and dispense Franzia from a side pouch inside the costume itself.

The costume, which also has glow-in-the-dark text, comes in two updated styles for 2021, each priced at $40: Franzia Dark Red Blend and Franzia Rich & Buttery Chardonnay. While an entire bag of wine fits in the costume, it does not come included, so you will have to supply it yourself.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.