Dozens injured when freak hailstorm pummels Red Rocks concertgoers

Seven people were taken to a hospital and dozens more were hurt as a hailstorm pummeled concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheater Wednesday evening in Morrison, Colorado, about 10 miles west of Denver.

According to West Metro Fire, those who were taken to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries. As many as 80 to 90 more people were treated for injuries at Red Rocks, WMFR wrote on Twitter just before midnight.

Injuries included cuts and broken bones, according to the agency.

The hailstorm pounded the famous Colorado venue ahead of a Louis Tomlinson concert.

One person said they suffered a broken finger from being struck by hail. Another shared video with Scripps News Denver of the moment he hid under a folding table to avoid the hail storm. A separate video showed a thick blanket of hail that looked like snow on the grounds of the venue late in the evening.

Severe weather swept across a large swath of the state throughout the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. Multiple tornadoes and large hail were spotted on the Eastern Plains.

Tomlinson, formerly with beloved boy band One Direction, was set to take the stage Wednesday. The show was pushed back at least twice due to the weather.

At 10:25 p.m., Red Rocks said the show was officially postponed. The venue said it would have more information for ticket holders.

"Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love!" Tomlinson wrote on Twitter.

