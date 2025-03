DOTD has completed the installation of 28 closed-circuit television cameras along I-10. The new cameras are placed along the interstate from Lake Chares to Scott.

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD)





The $2.5 million operation will provide the public with additional areas of live-stream coverage along I-10 in those particular areas. The additional cameras will also allow traffic monitoring, operations and safety along the I-10 corridor.