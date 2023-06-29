DoorDash begins accepting SNAP/EBT payments

People who are on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP, can now use their benefits to purchase groceries with DoorDash.

The food delivery company announced this week that it has partnered with 900 Safeway and 380 Albertsons stores nationwide.

The partnership allows shoppers to use their EBT card as payment on the app.

Starting in July, SNAP beneficiaries will have even more options for where to shop. DoorDash said it has secured partnerships with Aldi, Meijer and 7-Eleven.

"Through the power of local delivery, enabling SNAP/EBT payments can make a profound impact on reducing food insecurity and connecting people to groceries and the essential items they need," said Fuad Hannon, an executive at DoorDash.

SEE MORE: Lawsuit alleges DoorDash charges iPhone users more than Android users

More than 41 million people in the U.S. receive SNAP benefits, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture.

Eligibility is based on income. For example, a family of four would have to gross less than $3,007 a month to be eligible for benefits.

SNAP also has work requirements. People on the program must be looking for a job, take a job if offered and not voluntarily quit or take reduced hours.

Some groups are exempt from the work requirement, including children, seniors, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com